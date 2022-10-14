India Wants Normal Relations With Pakistan, But Terms And Conditions Apply

INDIA stated on Friday that it supported maintaining normal relations with Pakistan under the condition that the environment was friendly and devoid of terrorism.

During a weekly press conference, Arindam Bagchi, who is the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "We want normal relations with Pakistan, is a statement that we have always said. But it has to be in an atmosphere that is conducive and free from terrorism. I think that part is pretty well known. I really don't need to get into details. "

In response to a question about Meenakshi Lekhi, the minister of state for external affairs, criticising Pakistan for speaking about the Kashmir conflict at the CICA summit, Bagchi stated that her intervention has been made public and he won't make any further comments on that as India has made its position on terrorism coming from Pakistan clear.

During yesterday's Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, MoS Lekhi criticised Pakistan and claimed that Islamabad had abused the venue to spread its malicious and false propaganda against India. He urged the neighbouring nation to get its own house in order before giving the rest of the world any advice.

"It is unfortunate that Pakistan has chosen to once again misuse the CICA platform to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and distract from the theme and focus of today's discussions and cooperation among the member states. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standing to comment on India's internal affairs," MoS Lekhi said at the CICA Summit in Astana.

"Pakistan's remarks today constitute gross interference in India's internal affairs, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, which is inconsistent with the CICA declaration on the principles guiding relations between the CICA member states of September 1999," she added.

Underlining that Pakistan remains the global epicentre of terrorism, Lekhi said it should cease cross-border terrorism against India.

"Pakistan is the global epicentre of terrorism and continues to be the source of terrorist activities, including in India. Pakistan continues to make no investment in human development but provides their resources for creating and sustaining the infrastructure of terrorism," she said.

"Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism. It will do well to stop the grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (PoJKL); refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of PoJKL, and vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation," the minister added.

The Pakistan prime minister referenced Jammu and Kashmir earlier, speaking at the sixth CICA summit, and stated that it is still up to India to take the necessary actions to engage in finding solutions that produce results.

Astana is the venue of the sixth summit conference of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

India has supported CICA's goals and taken part in various CICA events as one of the organization's founding members.

CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation toward promoting peace, security, and stability in Asia.

It is a forum based on the recognition that there is a close link between peace, security, and stability in Asia and the rest of the world.

(With Inputs From ANI)