India, USA To Finalise USD 3 Billion Deal For MQ-9B Predator Drones Soon: Report

AMID border aggression by China, India and America is reportedly moving ahead to conclude a USD 3 billion deal for MQ-9B Predator armed drones. This will help New Delhi strengthen its overall surveillance apparatus along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean.

As the negotiation deal was going on for five years, "the ball is now in India's court", an official, as quoted by the news agency PTI said. When the reporters asked for the delay in the deal which was announced in 2017, the officials ruled out any bureaucratic hurdle or regulatory issues involved regarding it. "I have to take that back and check on that,” Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis told reporters.

The MQ-9B predator-armed drones are seen to be a key part of India's national security and defence needs--10 each for the Army, Air Force and Navy.

During the meetings that the visiting National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval including his counterpart Jake Sullivan, it is believed that both sides expressed their eagerness to see that the drone deal is fast-tracked.

India hopes that a quick decision will enable it to obtain MQ-98 predator-armed drones as soon as possible, enhancing its national security and surveillance capabilities not just in the Indian Ocean but also along the LAC.

"MQ-9B would enable its Indian military users to fly farther than anything else in this category, spend more time in the air and handle a greater diversity of missions than any other similar aircraft. The SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian can deliver full-motion video in virtually any conditions, day or night, as well as other kinds of detailed sensing with their onboard systems," Vivek Lall, chief executive, of General Atomics Global Corporation, told PTI.

"The aircraft also can carry a wide variety of specialist payloads if they must adapt to a specific mission. A SkyGuardian becomes a SeaGuardian, for example, when it carries a 360-degree maritime search radar that gives users a quality of maritime domain awareness they can't achieve any other way," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)