India-US Trade Policy Forum Meet: Both Govts To Engage In More Dialogue Over Agricultural Trade

India and the United States of America will engage in more talks, in 2023, over trade issues in the food and agricultural sector, a joint statement released by both governmentts said on Thursday. Indian Cabinet Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is visiting the US for a Trade Policy Forum meeting in Washington DC. This statement was released after the meeting today.

The statement also informed that the two countries have also decided to create a new trade policy forum working group for resilient trade and “to continue to work together on resolving outstanding trade issues”, according to a Reuters report.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday had said that India and US are looking to arrive at bilateral solutions in several longstanding World Trade Organization (WTO) disputes that have remained between the two nations, ANI reported.

Piyush Goyal made these remarks after the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) with his US counterpart United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai concluded in Washington.

"There was a very robust discussion amongst the officials and today at the ministerial levels at finding solutions to the several WTO disputes that have been going on for several years between US-India. These outstanding issues are areas where both countries have had some wins and some losses," Goyal was quoted by ANI saying during an interaction with media in Washington.

Goyal informed that both countries have directed their bureaucrats to engage “very aggressively” over the next two or three months to find a bilateral settlement of the WTO issues, ANI quoted him saying. This will demonstrate the trust between the two countries, he added.

"We have directed our officials to engage very aggressively over the next two or three months to see if we can find a bilateral settlement of the WTO issues demonstrating the trust between the two countries and we hope for some satisfactory outcomes," he was quoted as saying.

India-US have seen this becoming a very robust and outcome-oriented discussion on several issues of mutual interest since both countries relaunched the Trade Policy Forum in a new form with renewed vigor in November 2021, Goyal said, as quoted by ANI.

"The Trade Policy Forum truly is one platform where we have free and frank discussions on a plethora of issues. Some predefined on the table and many which emerged from the discussions," he said.

(With agency inpus)