New Delhi | PTI: India's security concerns will be the "first and foremost" and at the "front and centre" for Washington, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday on New Delhi's apprehensions about the spillover of terrorist activity from Afghanistan.

Sherman, who held talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and NSA Ajit Doval, also said that India and the U.S. have "one mind and one approach" on developments in Afghanistan.

Noting that the U.S. appreciates India's concerns over spread of terrorism from Afghanistan, she told a select group of reporters that Washington is putting together a robust programme for "over-the-horizon" (OTH) capability for Afghanistan but did not elaborate on it.

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State said both India and the U.S. have a similar approach on the way forward in Afghanistan that included the Taliban ensuring an inclusive government and that Afghanistan must not become a safe haven for terrorists.

She also emphasised safe and orderly travel for those who want to leave Afghanistan and called for the need to ensure respect for human rights.

The senior U.S. official said that the Taliban must act, and not just speak words and that no country is in a rush on recognising the dispensation in Kabul or giving legitimacy to it. She said that there was a need to help the Afghan people.

Sherman also said that US and India will compete with China as it threatens rules-based international order.

"We will compete with China where we should, cooperate with China where it's in our interests. We will challenge China where we must - where it undermines interests of ours and our partners and allies or threatens rules-based international order," she said.

"I think we (US) and India are like-minded in that regard," she added.

Sherman arrived in India on Tuesday. She is on a three-day visit. She also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha