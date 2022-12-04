India, US Armies Hold Rock Concert During Joint Military Exercise In Uttrakhand's Auli | Watch

The small video clip that is going viral on social media platforms shows the senior US army officer on lead guitar as the troops of both sides played musical instruments.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Sun, 04 Dec 2022 05:57 PM IST
Minute Read
India, US Armies Hold Rock Concert During Joint Military Exercise In Uttrakhand's Auli | Watch

A VIDEO of a 'spontaneous' rock concert from the Indo-US annual joint exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ that concluded on Saturday in Uttrakhand's Auli is now making rounds on social media.

With guitars and drums, the 20-second video clip, that features the two teams, is a treat to the eyes. The video was shared by the US Army's 11th Airborne Division.

Taking to Twitter the division wrote, "Spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with our Commanding General on lead guitar? All in a day’s work for the Arctic Angels."

While the senior US army officer was on lead guitar as the troops of both sides played musical instruments during the joint military exercise.

In a tweet on December 3, the US Army Pacific described India as a "key strategic partner" of the US. It tweeted, "India is a key strategic partner of the U.S. and our defense relationship is a key component and one of the major pillars of the bilateral partnership."

US Embassy in India, on the same day, tweeted, "Congratulations to @USArmy & @adgpi for successfully concluding the 18th edition of #YudhAbhyas. Joint military exercise like Yudh Abhyas reinforces our commitment to the #IndoPacific region, improves interoperability, and takes the #USIndiaDefense partnership to new heights!"

The Indo-military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2022' commenced in Uttarakhand's Auli on November 19 and is conducted annually between India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices.

US Army soldiers of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment participated in the exercise.

Also Read
Delhi Bans Construction Activities As AQI Clings To 'Severe' Category
Delhi Bans Construction Activities As AQI Clings To 'Severe' Category

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the joint military exercise includes all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The previous edition of the same was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in the Alaska region of the United States in October 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.