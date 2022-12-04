India, US Armies Hold Rock Concert During Joint Military Exercise In Uttrakhand's Auli | Watch

A VIDEO of a 'spontaneous' rock concert from the Indo-US annual joint exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ that concluded on Saturday in Uttrakhand's Auli is now making rounds on social media.

With guitars and drums, the 20-second video clip, that features the two teams, is a treat to the eyes. The video was shared by the US Army's 11th Airborne Division.

Taking to Twitter the division wrote, "Spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with our Commanding General on lead guitar? All in a day’s work for the Arctic Angels."

Spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with our Commanding General on lead guitar? All in a day’s work for the Arctic Angels. @USARPAC @USArmy @I_Corps pic.twitter.com/WQl9h40Z3f — Eleventh Airborne (@11thAirborneDiv) December 1, 2022

While the senior US army officer was on lead guitar as the troops of both sides played musical instruments during the joint military exercise.

In a tweet on December 3, the US Army Pacific described India as a "key strategic partner" of the US. It tweeted, "India is a key strategic partner of the U.S. and our defense relationship is a key component and one of the major pillars of the bilateral partnership."

US Embassy in India, on the same day, tweeted, "Congratulations to @USArmy & @adgpi for successfully concluding the 18th edition of #YudhAbhyas. Joint military exercise like Yudh Abhyas reinforces our commitment to the #IndoPacific region, improves interoperability, and takes the #USIndiaDefense partnership to new heights!"

Congratulations to @USArmy & @adgpi for successfully concluding the 18th edition of #YudhAbhyas. Joint military exercise like Yudh Abhyas reinforces our commitment to the #IndoPacific region, improves interoperability, and takes the #USIndiaDefense partnership to new heights! pic.twitter.com/EMwZ9XOEty — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 3, 2022

The Indo-military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2022' commenced in Uttarakhand's Auli on November 19 and is conducted annually between India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices.

US Army soldiers of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment participated in the exercise.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the joint military exercise includes all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The previous edition of the same was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in the Alaska region of the United States in October 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)