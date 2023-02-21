India's UPI Linked With Singapore's PayNow; How It Works And Who Will Benefit | Explained

INDIA on Tuesday officially linked its real-time retail payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI), with that of Singapore for easy cross-border transactions between the two countries. People from both countries now can send money to their friends, colleagues and relatives in real time via QR code or by simply entering the mobile number linked to their bank accounts.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and MD of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ravi Menon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, launched the linkage that will allow Indians and Singaporean citizens to exchange money easily.

During the launch, PM Modi said that digital transactions will soon surpass cash as UPI is increasingly becoming the most preferred payment mechanism in the country. While Singaporean High Commissioner to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen said this collaboration would take bilateral relations to greater heights and his country looks forward to continuing to be part of India's digital transformation journey.

What Is UPI

UPI is India's real-time payment system that allows for the quick transfer of payments between two bank accounts using a mobile platform. It is a bank-led system that allows customers to make payments instantly. It removes the risk of sharing bank account details. UPI allows users to transfer or receive money in both Person-to-Person (P2P) and Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments.

What Is PayNow

Similar to India's real-time payment system UPI, PayNow is a fast payment system in Singapore. It is a service offered by participating banks that allows customers to send and receive money from one bank to another using a mobile number.

How Does It Work

Once implemented, money transfers can be made from India to Singapore using mobile phone numbers, and vice versa using UPI virtual payment addresses. The UPI-PayNow linkage will enable users of the two fast payment systems in either country to make convenient, safe, instant, and cost-effective cross-border funds transfer using their respective mobile apps

Benefits Of UPI-PayNow Linkage

It is expected that the project will greatly benefit the Indian diaspora, especially migrant workers and students, leaving in Singapore. The UPI-PayNow linkage will enable users to send money to both countries easily. The linkage of UP and PayNow will allow faster and more cost-efficient funds transfer across both countries without the mandate of getting on board the other payment system. According to the RBI Remittance Survey, 2021, Singapore figures in the top four inward remittances market for India