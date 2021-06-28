Announcing the Unlock 5, Delhi government on Monday allowed gyms to reopen across the National Capital. Rajasthan government has also allowed the gatherings to resume. At the same time, Tamil Nadu government on the other hand has increased the restrictions till July 5.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the second wave of COVID-19 continues its downward trend and the active case continues to decline, many states have eased the restrictions which were put in place earlier. Announcing the Unlock 5, Delhi government on Monday allowed gyms to reopen across the National Capital. Rajasthan government has also allowed the gatherings to resume. At the same time, Tamil Nadu government on the other hand has increased the restrictions till July 5.

A look at the states where the COVID-19 restrictions have been eased:

Delhi : From Monday onward, the government has allowed the hotels, gyms and banquet halls to reopen. Weddings, too, can start taking place with gathering of people not more than 50 in number. Before that, during unlock 4, Public parks, gardens and golf clubs were allowed to resume from June 21 onwarrd. Restaurants too were allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh government has revoked the Corona curfew in the state due to decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, the night curfew will continue in all of the state. For the first time this year, the number of active case count has fell below 1000 on Sunday.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan government, while easing the restrictions put in place to control the spread of COVID-19, has allowed people to enter the public spaces if they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The places and establishments conducting wedding ceremonies have been allowed to function from July 1 onward. The traders and shopkeepers who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine can work beyond 7 pm in the state.

Karnataka: The state recorded less than 100 deaths after a gap of four months last week. Following which, the government has now allowed the wedding ceremonies to go ahead with gathering not numbering more than 40 individuals.

Tamil Nadu: The state stands as an outlier, since due to an increased active case count, Tamil Nadu had to increase the lockdown in the state till July 5. Shopping malls have been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma