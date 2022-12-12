India-UK Free Trade Talks To Resume As Britain's Kemi Badenoch, Piyush Goyal Meet In Delhi

British trade minister Kemi Badenoch will hold her first face-to-face meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday in New Delhi. Her efforts will be directed at expediting talks over a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries. The trip marks the first formal round of negotiations since July when the ambitious target set by former British prime minister Boris Johnson was missed.

Johnson had, in April this year, set the target to agree on an FTA with India by Diwali in October. However, he was forced out of office in July following a series of scandals related to him and his party, and the deadline was missed.

The new Indian-origin Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has stayed committed to getting a deal with India, but has also said that he won't sacrifice quality for speed, in a change of tone compared to Johnson. The intention of the two nations is to get a deal by March, Reuters reported, citing a source in the Indian government. The source and another official, both of whom requested anonymity as the talks are confidential, said drug patents could also be discussed, but did not provide details.

Badenoch will meet Piyush Goyal and address the negotiating teams before this latest round of talks begins. She was recently appointed to the post in September and this will be the sixth round of negotiations.

"I'm here in New Delhi to kickstart round six of UK-India trade negotiations and meet my counterpart Minister Goyal in person to drive progress on this agreement," Badenoch said in a statement. "Both nations have come to the table with the very highest of ambitions and a willingness to work together towards a mutually beneficial deal."

Britain's trade ministry informed that its intention would be to cut tariffs on goods and open opportunities for its services sector. The beverages industry, particularly the Whiskey sector, is among the British industries which want a lower tariff. In spite of a 150 per cent tariff, the Indian export market for whisky was worth nearly 150 million pounds ($180 million) last year.

Among the top priorities for India is more study and work visas in Britain. In October this year, British interior minister Suella Braverman sparked a row saying Indians were the largest group of migrants who overstay in the country. Officials have played down the impact of her comments on the negotiations. She is also a person of Indian Origin.

Britain and India have a 29 billion pound or $35.5 billion trading relationship. Expanding it is a major part of Britain's Indo-Pacific foreign policy shift, which aims to enhance ties with the Asia’s fast-growing economies.

Economists and experts have said that the UK economy is in a bad shape following years of poor Brexit related policy decisions.

"Trade is a fundamental driver of growth and India will be an important partner and market as the UK looks to escape

stagflation." Badenoch said last month that Britain should be doing better on trade in the wake of its decision to leave the European Union, adding that she believed the benefits of Brexit would be more long term.

"The UK-India FTA remains a top priority for industry. We applaud the Secretary of State and Prime Minister for listening and prioritising substance over pace," said Andy Burwell, International Director at the Confederation of British Industry.