India To Surpass China As World’s Most Populated Country In 2023: UN Report

India is all set to surpass China as the world's most populous country in 2023, according to World Population Prospects 2022 released by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division.

"Disparate population growth rates among the world's largest countries will change their ranking by size: for example, India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023," the report said.

Although world population has been growing at its slowest rate since 1950, and has decreased to less than one per cent in 2020, the global population reached eight billion on November 15 this year and is expected to touch 8.5 billion in 2023, the report added.

China, which remained the world's most populous country with 1.426 billion in 2022, is expected to experience a sharp decline in its population next year while India has caught up with a marginally less population of 1.412 billion this year.

In 2022, Eastern and South-Eastern Asia represented 29 per cent (2.3 billion) of the global population while Central and Southern Asia represented 26 per cent (2.1 billion).

Global life expectancy at birth, which reached 72.8 years in 2019, an improvement of almost nine years since 1990, has ensured that these areas become the world’s most populous regions by 2037.

Further, reduction in mortality rate is expected to result in an average global longevity of around 77.2 years in 2050.

However, in 2021, life expectancy for the least developed countries still lagged seven years behind the global average.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has undertaken alternative long-term population projections which showed that the world population will reach 8.8 billion in 2100 with a range of 6.8 billion to 11.8 billion.

Men and women are expected to be equal in numbers by 2050 as the current global count of 49.7 per cent women compared to 50.3 per cent men is expected to be inverted, it further added.

(With inputs from PTI)