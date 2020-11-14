The strong response came a day after the Pakistan Army on Friday carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations and shelling in multiple locations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Responding to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) that claimed the lives of several citizens and soldiers, India will on Saturday reportedly summon a Pakistani diplomat.

According to a report by India Today quoting Army sources, the Joint Secretary of PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran Desk), in the Ministry of External Affairs, (MEA), JP Singh, will also be registering a strong protest with the diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission. The report further quoted Pakistan High Commission sources, as saying that Pakistani diplomat, Jawad Ali, will be meeting the MEA officials.

The strong response came a day after the Pakistan Army on Friday carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations and shelling in multiple locations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, the Indian Army destroyed several Pakistani military structures along the Line of Control (LoC). Eight Pakistani Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed, while 10-12 soldiers sustained injuries in the retaliatory firing.

When the terrorists were trying to sneak into the Indian side of the LoC, Pakistani-Army started targetting Indian soldiers to help the infiltrators. The unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army along the LoC had killed four Indian security personnel, including a BSF officer. The soldiers were killed in action while foiling an infiltration bid of Pakistani-backed terrorists.



Meanwhile, the India Today report also stated that the Pakistan Foreign Office had summoned the Indian diplomat twice after the incident. According to the Indian Army, four Indian Army soldiers have been Killed in Action (KIA) and three soldiers injured on Friday. A BSF jawan also succumbed to injuries. Five civilians also lost their lives in the exchange of gunfire along the LoC.

Amid India's standoff with China along the LAC in Ladakh, Pakistan has increased the ceasefire violations this year. According to a government report tabled in the Parliament in September this year, a total of 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region in the last eight months.

Posted By: Talib Khan