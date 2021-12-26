New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 25) announced that vaccination for children aged between 15-18 will begin from January 3, 2022. He also announced the rollout of a 'precautionary' additional dose of vaccine for frontline workers and persons with comorbidities from January 10.

As India begins vaccination for kids, here's a look at the countries that are either vaccinating children or are considering doing it.

1. Italy approved vaccination for children aged 5-11 on December 1 and the French authorities said on Wednesday that they were making all children 5 to 11 eligible.

2. Children in the US aged 5 to 11 were recommended for Covid-19 vaccines on November 2.

3. Canada authorized Pfizer's shot for children aged five to 11 on November 19.

4. Hungary started vaccinating 16- to 18-year-olds in mid-May.

5. Britain's vaccine committee has recommended 12 to 15-year-olds be offered a second dose.

6. Estonia, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden, and Finland are offering shots to children aged 12 and over.

7. According to government data dated November 28, some 63 percent of Dutch 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated.

8. Switzerland approved vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds with Pfizer's shot in June and did the same for Moderna's jab two months later.

9. Bahrain has approved the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11.

10. Israel, Oman, and Saudi Arabia have approved Pfizer's shot for children as young as five, a shot Bahrain and the UAE have also approved for emergency use in the same age group.

11. Jordan, Morocco, Guinea, Namibia, and South Africa are vaccinating children aged 12 and over.

12. Zimbabwe has made 14-year-olds eligible for Covid-19 shots.

13. Egypt said in early November it would begin vaccinating children aged 15-18 using Pfizer.

14. China has approved two Sinopharm and one Sinovac vaccine for children as young as three.

15.. Hong Kong lowered the age limit for Sinovac's vaccine to three in late November.

16. South Korea, Australia, and the Philippines are vaccinating children 12 and over.

17. Vietnam began vaccinating teenagers aged 16 and 17, AP reported in late October.

18. Cuba is administering vaccines to children as young as two.

19. Venezuela said in early November it is vaccinating children aged 2 to 11

20. Argentina is vaccinating children as young as three with Sinopharm's shot while Chile and El Salvador began vaccinating children aged 6-11 in September.

21. Costa Rica made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for children from age five.

22. Brazil's health regulator approved Pfizer's shot for 12-year olds in June.

23. Columbia is offering Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm, and J&J vaccines for those aged 12 and over and neighboring Ecuador is inoculating children as young as six with Sinovac's shot.

(With inputs from Reuters)

