New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a hiatus of nearly 3 years, the government has decided to resume the scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27, 2022. However, the Civil Aviation Ministry has said that all international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols by the Ministry of Health for international travel.

In a statement, the MoCA said that international operations from March 27 will be subject to strict adherence to Union health ministry guidelines that were issued on February 10.

"After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022," read a statement from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

"The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India, thus, stands extended only up to 23:59 hrs (Indian standard time) on March 26, 2022, and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only", the MoCA said.

Scheduled international flight services are suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

"After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the COVID-19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards," Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said today, adding that the "air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter". "With this step, I am confident the sector will reach new heights," Scindia added.

In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India with effect from March 23, 2020. Currently, in terms of DGCA's circular February 28, 2022, suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India has been extended till further orders.

