New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will resume regular international flight operations from December 15, for the first time since the beginning of pandemic, news agency PTI reported. All countries except the United Kingdom, Singapore, Brazil, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Bangladesh, Botswana, South Africa, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe will have regular flight operations to and from India from December 15 onwards.

Meanwhile, the news agency ANI reported that the existing air bubble flight arrangements with these fourteen countries will continue.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma