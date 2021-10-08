New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will soon issue fresh guidelines for flyers from the United Kingdom (UK) after London revised its COVID-19 travel guidelines and said that Indian travellers won't need to quarantine themselves from October 11 if they are fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine.

"Ministry of Health is going to issue fresh guidelines for foreign nationals from the UK after the country ordered to discontinue mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India to the UK," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

India and the UK were engaged in a standoff after the latter imposed travel restrictions on Indian flyers. In its guidelines, the UK said that India flyers, even if they are fully vaccinated with Covishield, would need to quaratnine themselves for 10 days after arriving in the country.

Later, the UK said that it does not have issues with Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-coronnavirus vaccine developed by the Serum Institute, but has problem with the vaccine certificate issued by India via CoWIN portal.

"We have been having detailed technical discussions regarding certification, with the builders of the CoWIN app and the NHS app, about both apps. They're happening at a rapid pace, to ensure that both countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificates issued by each other," the British government had said.

However, New Delhi raised strong objections over the UK's guidelines and announced that all flyers from that country would need to quarantine themselves for 10 days after arriving in India in a tit for tat move.

India's decision to impose restrictions on UK flyers didn't go well with London after which it on Friday night revised its COVID-19 travel advisory and said that Indian flyers travelling to England won't need to quarantine themselves from October 11.

"No quarantine for India travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said in a Tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma