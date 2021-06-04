This comes after US President Joe Biden announced to allocate the first tranche of 25 million COVID-19 vaccines globally for catering for the increasing demand for vaccines by the most vulnerable countries affected by the pandemic

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the high demand for vaccines against COVID-19 in the country, Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday said that India will be a big part of the US' Global Allocation Plan of 25 million COVID-19 vaccines to neighbours and partner countries across the globe. Out of the 25 million vaccines, approximately 7 million vaccine doses will be supplied to Asian countries including India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

This comes after US President Joe Biden announced to allocate the first tranche of 25 million COVID-19 vaccines globally for catering for the increasing demand for vaccines by the most vulnerable countries affected by the pandemic. Sandhu also said that India will receive the vaccines in both categories under which the US is sending them to countries.

Taranjit Sandhu, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "President Biden has announced today the Global Allocation Plan of 25 million vaccines. This is the first tranche out of a total of 80 million vaccines announced earlier by the United States. The distribution is under two categories - A, through the Covaxin initiative, and B, directly to neighbours and partner countries."

"Now, India will figure in both categories, and will get vaccines as per allocation under COVAX and direct supply. So first would be the COVAX initiative in which India is included in Asia. Second, through direct supply to neighbours and partner countries, that includes India, Korea, Canada and Mexico," he added.

Sandhu further informed that the US has also announced the removal of the Defense Production Act, which means no more priority supply will now be required. This will furthers smoothen the supply chains for vaccine manufacturing, particularly for AstraZeneca and Novavax, he mentioned.

He further said that Harris and PM Modi talked about efforts to further strengthen the India-US partnership in vaccines, and other areas of global health and economic recovery. PM Modi also invited Harris to visit India soon after the global health situation normalises.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with US Vice President Kamala Harris wherein the latter apprised about America's plan to share the first tranche of 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan