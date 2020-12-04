PM Modi said that healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held an all-party meet and said that the country will get its first vaccine against the deadly coronavirus in "few weeks", adding that the Centre is in talks with states over its price.

Noting that public health is government's topmost priority, PM Modi said that healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Experts believe that COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers and elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Teams of Central and State governments are working together for vaccine distribution. India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fare better compared to other nations. We've a very big and experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it," he said.

During his meeting, the Prime Minister also lauded scientists and researchers engaged in developing the COVID-19 vaccine and appealed leaders of all political parties to send your suggestions in writing.

"We must make sure rumours are not spread during vaccination, rumours that are anti-national and anti-human. Thus, all political parties must make sure that we save all Indians from such rumours and spread awareness," PM Modi noted.

Floor leaders from all parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were invited to attend the virtual meeting on Friday. This was the second all-party meet that PM Modi held since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, there are three COVID-19 vaccines that in advanced stages of trails in India. The Covaxin, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield are in their phase three trails while Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D is in second phase of trails.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma