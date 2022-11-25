India To Get First Tilting Trains By 2025-26, 100 Vande Bharat Trains To Use Technology: Railways

INDIA is all set to get its first tilting trains by 2025-26 said a senior railway official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI on Friday.

According to the official, nearly 100 Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured using this technology which enables trains to maneuver curves at higher speeds, just like a motorbike on a winding road.

"We will have tilting trains in the country. We will tie up with a technology partner for this. We will have this technology in 100 Vande Bharat trains over the next two to three years," the official noted.

Speaking more about the titling trains, the officer said that these trains have a mechanism enabling higher speed on regular broad-gauge tracks. They tilt while negotiating a bend or curve on the track.

Reportedly, there are in total of eleven countries where these trains are operational including Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Russia, the Czech Republic, the UK, Switzerland, China, Germany, and Romania.

Explaining how such trains work, an official said as a train rounds a curve at speed, it causes objects to slide about. While it makes the seated passengers feel squashed by the armrest, standing passengers tend to lose their balance.

"The design of the tilting trains counteract this," he said.

The Indian Railways has explored various options in the past regarding such trains, but has never finalised any detail. It also had discussions with Spanish manufacturer Talgo as well as the Switzerland government.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is also looking at becoming a major exporter of Vande Bharat trains by 2025-26 to markets in Europe, South America and East Asia, a senior official said.

He also added that the latest version of the indigenous trains with sleeper coaches will be operational by the first quarter of 2024.

According to the official, the railways is planning to clock 10-12 lakh kilometers on 75 Vande Bharat trains over the next few years, for these to be export ready.

"The ecosystem to export trains has to be created over the next two to three years. We are on track to manufacture 475 Vande Bharat trains in the next three years and once they run successfully... there will be confidence in global markets about our product. The Vande Bharat trains meet all international standards," he said.

