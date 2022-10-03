India To Get 220 Airports By 2027, DGCA Introduces New Rules For Aerodromes

INDIA is expected to get nearly 80 airports in the next four to five years, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) said, as reported by news agency IANS.

The aviation regulator further added that aerodromes meanwhile need to fulfill certain requirements to start the operation of flights.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the number of airports in the country has increased from 74 to 141 during the last eight years and it will grow up to 220 in the next four to five years.

The Aviation Ministry has also given 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country, including Mopa in Goa; Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra; Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka; Dabra in Madhya Pradesh; Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh; Dholera and Hirasar (Rajkot) in Gujarat; Karaikal in Puducherry; Dagadarthi (Nellore), Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh; Durgapur in West Bengal; Pakyong in Sikkim; Kannur in Kerala; and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.

As of now, eight greenfield airports namely Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Orvakal, and Kushinagar, have been operationalised. As per the Aviation Ministry, in the financial year 2022-23, the Centre has granted site clearance to the Himachal Pradesh government for the development of a new greenfield airport at Nagchala, Mandi.

Apart from this, 35 airports, helipads, and water aerodromes are targeted for development during FY 2022-23 under RCS-UDAN.

An official mentioned that in order to meet safety purposes, an aerodrome needs to meet the specifications regarding its management systems, operational procedures, physical characteristics, assessment and treatment of obstacles, visual aids, rescue, and fire-fighting services, as per the DGCA CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement).

Meanwhile, the liscence for the aerodromes is given in two categories, including for private use and for public use and usage of private use aerodromes does not include the operation of scheduled flights. For the public use category, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will grant site clearance and 'in-principle' approval for all proposals as per the greenfield airport policy.

On the other hand, for the private use category, site clearance as well as 'in-principle' approval will be granted by the regulator as per technical assessment of the site and based on usage of the airport.

According to the new guidelines, the in-principle approval granted by DGCA signifies that the proposed airport is essentially meant for non-commercial operations by the licensee and by individuals specifically authorised by the licensee only.

(With inputs from IANS)