Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday said that it will evacuate its diplomats and citizens from Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif as the fighting around the region intensifying after the Taliban seized six Afghan provincial capital. In a couple of Tweets, the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif also asked Indian citizens in and around the city to leave for New Delhi in a special flight that will depart on Tuesday evening.

"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," it tweeted.

"Indian citizens desiring to leave by special flight should immediately convey their full name, passport number, date of expiry by WhatsApp at the following numbers: 0785891303 or 0785891301," it added.

Last month, India had evacuated around 50 diplomats and security personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from its Kandahar consulate after the Taliban seized key areas around the city. However, the government had then said that the consulate "remains functional".

Meanwhile, the Taliban has captured six provincial capitals of Afghanistan as the United States (US) and NATO continue to withdraw their troops from the country. The US has said that the situation in Afghanistan is "not going in the right direction", but asserted that it won't delay the withdrawal of troops.

"These are their military forces, these are their provincial capitals, their people to defend and it's really going to come down to the leadership that they're willing to exude here at this particular moment," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Monday.

It has also said that Pakistani safe heavens are helping terrorists in Afghanistan. It, however, believes that the Afghan forces have the capability, to make a big difference on the battlefield.

"We continue to have conversations with Pakistani leadership about the safe havens that exist along that border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. And we're mindful that those safe havens are only providing a source of more insecurity, more instability inside Afghanistan," Kirby said.

"The US will continue to support Afghanistan with the authority where and when feasible, understanding that it's not always going to be feasible. But where and when feasible, we'll continue to support them with airstrikes, for instance," Kirby added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma