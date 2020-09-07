India on Monday successfully testfired the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV), becoming the fourth country after US, China and Russia, to test the technology

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday successfully testfired the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV), becoming the fourth country after US, China and Russia, to test the technology that will pave the way for developing missiles that will travel six times faster than sound. The vehicle was flight tested for the first time from the Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, officials said. The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), they said.

Successful flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island off the cost of Odisha today. pic.twitter.com/7SstcyLQVo — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 7, 2020

A DRDO official said, with the successful test flight of the HSTDV, India has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for next-generation hypersonic vehicles in partnership with the domestic defence industry.

The HSTDV powers cruise missiles and operate on scramjet engines which can attain the speed of around Mach 6 which is far better than ramjet engines, the officials said.

Lauding the DRDO over the landmark achievement, the Defence Minister said, “I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them,” he tweeted.

The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demontrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2020

