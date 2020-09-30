India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos which is capable of hitting targets at more than 400-km range.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos which is capable of hitting targets at more than 400-km range. The missile was test-fired at around 10.30 am from the integrated test range (ITR) in Odisha’s Balasore district. The test was carried out under PJ-10 project of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, under which the missile was launched with an indigenous booster. The developemt comes at a time when Indian armed forced have deployed BrahMos missiles in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh amid hieghtening tension with China. Defence Ministger Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO for its acheivement.

Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India and @BrahMosMissile for the successful flight testing of #BRAHMOS Supersonic Cruise Missile with Indigenous Booster and Air Frame for designated range.



This achievement will give a big boost to India’s #AtmaNirbharBharat Pledge. pic.twitter.com/39YuAcemed — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2020

Here are the 5 features of the supersonic missile

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

It's medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile, capable of being launched from submarines, warships, fighter jets or land.

originally built with a range of 290 km, the latest version has a strike of 400 km

The missile is already operational with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force

It is regarded as one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world.

It has been jointly developed by the DRDO and Russian aerospace enterprise NPOM

The first extended version of the missile, which had a strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested on March 11,2017. On September 30, 2019 a shorter range land version of BrahMos was successfully test fired from Chandipur ITR.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha