The 18 major countries in the world have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine while India administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine from September 1 till September 13.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to vaccinate all its adult population by the end of this year, India’s COVID-19 vaccination is moving ahead rapidly with the over 76 crore vaccine doses administered till now. India witnessed a major uptick in daily vaccinations last month when the country administered more than 1 crore vaccine doses twice in a week. According to the data by government, 20 per cent of India's adult population have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 62 per cent have got at least one dose.

Meanwhile, in another achievement, the Union Health Ministry has informed that the country has surpassed the average daily COVID-19 vaccination of the 18 major countries in the world. According to the government, the 18 major countries in the world have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine while India administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine from September 1 till September 13.

The list of major countries includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia. Other countries in the list are Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Spain France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Switzerland.

Among the Indian states, Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with the highest inoculations so far. The state has administered a total of 9.01 crore vaccine doses so far since the launch of the nationwide Covid vaccination drive in January.

Maharashtra, which is second on the list, has so far inoculated nearly 7 crore people in the state with the COVID-19 vaccines. Of the total, around 2 crore people have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

Other states with highest vaccinations (as of September 15):

Gujarat: 5,33,47,325

Madhya Pradesh: 5,29,60,579

Rajasthan: 5,12,15,973

Karnataka: 4,84,04,122

West Bengal: 4,85,31,788

Bihar: 4,62,86,751

Tamil Nadu: 4,05,92,697

Andhra Pradesh: 3,54,94,438

Meanwhile, India reported 30,570 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the country to 3,33,47,325, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Of the new infections, Kerala recorded 17,681 COVID cases.

The country has been reporting less than 50,000 cases of COVID infection for 81 consecutive days now, the ministry said. India's active caseload now stands at 3,42,923. The active cases account for 1.03 per cent of total cases.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan