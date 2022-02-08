New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Republic of Korea Ambassador on Monday was summoned by India to express strong displeasure of the central government over the "unacceptable" social post by Hyundai Pakistan supporting Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Tuesday.

During the summoning, the South Korean Ambassador was told that this matter "concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise", the MEA said, expressing hopes that Hyundai will take appropriate actions to address the issue.

"Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Chung Eui-yong called External Affairs Minister this morning. While they discussed several issues, the RoK Foreign Minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post," it said.

"A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on the political or religious issues."

"India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA added.

A tweet from Hyundai's Pakistan-based dealer sparked controversy earlier this week after it expressed solidarity with separatists in Kashmir. Soon after this #BoycottHyundai started trending in India after which the South Korean auto major issued a clarification.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. Therefore it is clearly against the Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir related social media posts from their own accounts," the company said in a statement.

"We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor which misused the Hyundai brand identity has removed the social media posts and we have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence," it added.

Later on Tuesday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha said the Centre has asked Hyundai Motors to be more forceful in its unequivocal apology. This came after Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue in the Parliament, saying some companies are support and "posting content on Kashmir solidarity day observed by Pakistan".

"This issue has been taken up both with the government there and the company concerned," Goyal said. "They (Hyundai) have already issued a clarification yesterday. We have also asked them to be more forceful in their unequivocal apology on this issue."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma