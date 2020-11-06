India has summoned a diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission over the transfer of the management and maintenance of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (PSGPC) to a non-Sikh body.

News agency ANI shared a video showing the Pakistan diplomat arriving at South Block in Delhi after being summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the said issue.

#WATCH: Pakistan diplomat arrives at South Block in Delhi after being summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the transfer of management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. pic.twitter.com/5AXQf1Ozei — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur. Its maintenance has now been handed over to the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a statuary board of the Government of Pakistan, which oversees the shrines of the country's minorities.

In a statement, the MEA had yesterday said that Islamabad's move runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and exposes the reality of its government's tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfares of the religious minority community.

"We have received representations from the Sikh community expressive grave concerns at this decision by Pakistan targeting the rights of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan," the MEA said in a statement. "Such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership's tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities."

The ministry called upon Pakistan to reverse its arbitrary decision to "deprive the Sikh minority community its right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja