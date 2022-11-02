India Successfully Tests Phase II Of Interceptor AD-1 Missile From APJ Abdul Kalam Island

India on Wednesday successfully conducted a maiden flight test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The flight test was carried out with the participation of all BMD weapon system elements.

According to the DRDO, the AD-1 is a very long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles and aircraft. The aircraft are propelled two-stage solid motor and equipped with an indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target.

Meanwhile, after the successful launch, DRDO revealed that all sub-systems performed as per expectation during the flight test and the same was validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors, including radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data.

Earlier, DRDO has successfully test-fired indigenously-developed new generation medium-range ballistic missile Agni Prime from the Odisha coast.

The missile was also fired from a mobile launcher from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island. The solid-fuelled canisterised missile met all mission parameter during the test. The fired rocket was tracked and monitored by radars and telemetry equipment positioned along various points. The missile's stroke range is between 1,000 km and 2,000 km.