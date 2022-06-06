New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, on Monday, successfully tested a nuclear-capable Agni-IV ballistic missile, which can strike targets 4,000 km away from Odisha. The test was a part of routine training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, said the defence ministry.

"A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system," Defence Ministry said.

"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, for lesser-known, Agni-IV is the fourth edition in the Agni series of missiles - earlier known as Agni II prime, this nuclear-capable missile is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO.

In the year 2021, India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile with the capability to hit targets between 1,000 to 2,000 kilometres. One must know that India is in the process of further strengthening its strategic missiles arsenal by adopting newer technologies and capabilities.





Posted By: Ashita Singh