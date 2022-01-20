Bhubaneswar | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday (January 20) successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven, Defence sources said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The BrahMos is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft or land. It is one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world.

The missile is created through a joint venture between the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who together have formed BrahMos Aerospace.

The name BrahMos is a portmanteau- formed from the combination of two rivers, the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia.

Earlier this month, another successful test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was carried out from the Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast.

"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely," the DRDO had said in a tweet.

