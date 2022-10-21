India Successfully Testfires New Generation Agni Prime Ballistic Missile, Can Hit Targets 2,000 Km Away

INDIA on Friday successfully testfired the Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile off the coast of Odisha, Defence officials said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The ballistic missile was testfired at nearly 9:45 AM on Friday, informed the officials.

They also added that the missile travelled the maximum range and all its test objectives were also met successfully.

"With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system has been established," they said.

The officials further said that the performance of the system was validated by using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry, and Electro-Optical Tracking systems deployed at different locations including the two down-range ships at a terminal point to cover the entire trajectory.

Earlier in December 2021, India tested the Agni Prime missile from APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha.

"India today successfully testfired the Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. Agni Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kms," government officials had told ANI.

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Reportedly, the Agni Prime missile is the smallest and lightest among the entire series of Agni ballistic missiles.

(With inputs from ANI)