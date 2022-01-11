New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast. As per the Indian Navy, this sea to sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range & hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy.

"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely," said DRDO official.

The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) represents the Indian side.

The latest testfire of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile comes a month after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed in December of successful testing of an air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

"The sea to sea variant of the missile was test-fired at the maximum range and hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy," the sources said.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and have been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh