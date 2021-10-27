New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday successfully tested its nuclear-capable surface to surface ballistic missile Agni-5 that can hit a target at a range of 5,000 km from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

"The missile, which uses a three -stage solid fueled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometers with a very high degree of accuracy," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have "credible minimum deterrence" that underpins the commitment to "No First Use".

The Agni-5 has been developed by the DRDO and the Bharat Dynamics Ltd and weighs close to 50,000 kgs.The missile is 1.75 meters tall with a diameter of 2 meters. It's 1, 500 kg warhead will be placed on top of the three-stage rocket boosters that are powered by solid fuel.

Scientists have said that at its fastest, the Indian intercontinental ballistic missile will be 24 times faster than the speed of sound traveling 8.16 kilometers per second, and achieving a high speed of 29,401 kilometers per hour. It is equipped with a ring laser gyroscope inertial navigation system that works with satellite guidance.

It is also capable of hitting its target with pinpoint precision. It can be launched from mobile launchers. It is programmed in such a way that after reaching the peak of its trajectory, it turns towards the earth to continue its journey to the target with an increased speed, due to the earth's gravitational pull.

The first-ever successful test of Agni-V took place on 19 April 2012. This was followed by successful trials on 15 September 2013, 31 January 2015, 26 December 2016, 18 January 2018, 3 June 2018, and 10 December 2018. In total there have been 7 successful tests of the Agni-V missile, this missile was tested on different parameters in different tests, from which it came to the fore that the missile is the best weapon to destroy the enemy.

(With Agency Inputs)

