New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Scientists at the National Institute of Virology have successfully isolated and cultured the new strain of COVID-19 first found in the United Kingdom last month, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Saturday. In a tweet, the ICMR said India is the first country to successfully culture the UK strain of SARS-CoV-2, which has infected 33 people in the nation so far.

"SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, was being tracked through countrywide network of ICMR-laboratories since early days of the epidemic in India. UK Variant of the virus, with all signature changes, is now successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) from the clinical specimens collected from UK-returnees," the ICMR said in a statement.

"No country has yet reported successful isolation and culture of the UK-variant of SARS-CoV-2. Vero cell lines were used by scientists of ICMR-NIV to culture the UK-variant of the virus," it added.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja