New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's premier defence research institute DRDO on Tuesday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) in Odisha's Balashore. For the uninitiated, Abhyas is a drone that can be used as a target for evaluation of various Missile systems. It offers a realistic threat scenario for practice of weapon systems. Besides, it is country's first locally developed system. These drone can as decoy aircraft to test the defence mechanism of the enemy.

Two demonstrator vehicles were successfully test flown. during the test campaign. The user requirement of 5 km flying altitude, vehicle speed of 0.5 mach, endurance of 30 minutes and 2g turn capability of the test vehicle were successfully achieved

The vehicle can be used as target for evaluation of various missile systems.

"The DRDO achieved a milestone today with the successful flight test of ABHYAS - High Speed Expandable Aerial Target from ITR Balasore. This can be used as a target for evaluation of various Missile systems. Congratulations to @DRDO_India & other stakeholders for this achievement," he wrote on Twitter.

Design

'Abhyas' is designed on an in-line small gas turbine engine and it uses indigenously developed micro-electro-mechanical systems-based system for navigation and guidance. It is tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems and proves its performance in fully autonomous waypoint navigation mode,

How Abyas operates?

The air vehicle is launched using twin underslung booster. It is powered by a small gas turbine engine and has MEMS based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check out of air vehicle is done using laptop based Ground Control Station (GCS).

