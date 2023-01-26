'India Substantially Contributing To Ensure International Stability': Putin's Republic Day Wish For 'Friend'

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated India on its 74th Republic Day and said that by working together both countries can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas.

"Please accept congratulations on Republic Day. India’s achievements in economic, social, scientific, tech, and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and to addressing vital issues on regional and global agenda," he said as quoted by ANI.

"I'm confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India," added Putin.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday celebrated Republic Day with a spectacular presentation of unity, culture, and discipline by the Indian forces and participants as they marched at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

The day started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. President Droupadi Murmu, along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was escorted from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Kartavya Path, where they were welcomed by PM Modi.

Murmu unfurled the Tricolour for the first time, which was then followed by the National Anthem. The President was given a customary 21 Gun Salute. Notably, it was for the first time that the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns. It replaced the vintage 25-pounder gun.

The only-Made-in-India weapon systems were also showcased during the event, including ammunition showcasing India's indigenisation power such as 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

(With inputs from ANI)