India 'Strongly' Condemns Violence Against Indian Community In UK's Leicester; Seeks Action

Indian High Commission on Monday condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and has sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks. The High Commission issued a statement and said that it has taken up the matter with the UK authorities.

In its statement, High Commission mentioned, "We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people."

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/acrW3kHsTl — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2022

The Indian High Commission has also urged the authorities to provide protection to those affected.

Earlier on Sunday, a clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the police statement. At least 15 people have been arrested so far in the matter.

This comes after various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about Pakistani organised gangs seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester City. The incident follows a spate of violence and disorder in the eastern part of the city.

Following the incident, the Leicestershire Police said its operation in the east Leicester area affected by the disorder continues to prevent any further disorder, with 15 people arrested.

"The impact this disorder is having on our local communities is not acceptable," the police said in a statement.

"We will not tolerate violence, disorder or intimidation in Leicester, and we continue to call for calm and dialogue. Our police operations and investigations continue with rigour and at scale," it said.

(With ANI Inputs)