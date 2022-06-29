India Slams UN's 'Completely Unwarranted' Remarks On Arrest Of Teesta Setalvad

India on Wednesday sharply reacted to the United Nations' "completely unwarranted" remarks on the arrest of social activist Teesta Setalvad, saying the comments "constitute an interference" in the country's independent judicial system.

"We've seen a comment by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding legal action against Teesta Setalvad and two other persons. The remarks are completely unwarranted and constitute an interference in India's independent judicial system," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Authorities in India act against violations of law strictly in accordance with established judicial processes. Labeling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable," the MEA said.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of UN had raised concerns over Setalvad's arrest, calling for her immediate release.

"We are very concerned by the arrest and detention of Teesta Setalvad and two ex-police officers and call for their immediate release. They must not be persecuted for their activism and solidarity with the victims of the 2002 Gujarat riots," the UN Human Rights office tweeted on Tuesday.

Setalvad was detained on Saturday in connection with a case against her NGO which gave baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots to the police. A day later, she was arrested by the police.

Later, the Gujarat government decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad DIG Deepan Bhadran to investigate the role of Setalvad and others in connection with the Gujarat riots.

The six-member SIT will include DCP (Crime) Chaitanya Mandlik, ATS SP Sunil Joshi, Deputy SP (Special Operations Group) BC Solanki, who will be the investigating officer, and a woman police inspector, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)