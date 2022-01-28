New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday signed a USD 375 million deal with the Philippines for the sale of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missile to the Philippines Navy, reported news agency ANI quoting government officials.

Under this deal, the Philippines will get three missile batteries of the missile system with a range and speed of 290 kms and 2.8 mach respectively. India will also provide the necessary training to the operators.

This comes days after the Philippines accepted Indian BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited's proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply the shore-based anti-ship missile systems for its Navy. The Department of Defense of the Philippines government had also uploaded the contract award notice on its website.

"This is to inform you that the proposal of BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd. For the shore based anti-ship missile system acquisition project for the Philippine Navy, with a corresponding price proposal in the amount of USD 374,962,800 is hereby accepted," the letter stated.

"You are hereby directed to provide, within 10 calendar days from receipt of this notice, the performance security in the form and amount stipulated in the terms of reference," it added.

