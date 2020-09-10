The two sides signed a key military pact, as part of efforts to step up security cooperation in the face of China's aggression in the region

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held his last summit meeting with his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi on Thursday with a 30-minute conversation over the telephone. The two sides signed a key military pact, as part of efforts to step up security cooperation in the face of China's aggression in the region.

The pact over mutual logistics support arrangement was signed by defence secretary Ajay Kumar and Japanese ambassador Suzuki Santoshi. The conversation between the state heads took place between the two leaders at about 11.10 am IST on Thursday.

Japanese envoy to India Satoshi Suzuki who signed the pact tweeted, "Great pleasure to sign the agreement concerning the reciprocal provision of supplies and services between ＃JSDF and the ＃IndianArmedForces. Hope the agreement will further promote cooperation between them."



“With regard to the significant enhancement of Japan-India relations in recent years, Prime Minister Abe stated that both Prime Ministers took actions towards realizing the vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific and the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between Japan and India was elevated to greater heights, “ reads a statement issued by the Japanese government after the summit.

Notably, this will be Abe's last summit meeting with India, before he steps down. Last month, he had announced that he would resign over health reasons. But both sides decided to go ahead with the leadership level dialogue as scheduled on September 10.

