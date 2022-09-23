India Signs Disaster Relief Guidelines With Other QUAD Nations; Jaishankar Says ‘Extremely Timely’

THE four-nation QUAD grouping on Friday signed the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Guidelines at a meeting of their foreign ministers in New York.

The move is welcomed by India as “extremely timely”. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned that this was a “particularly timely meeting” because the world is going through a very difficult period.

“We have had a few years of the Quad. Given the turbulent times, it is particularly important that we the Quad go further in the constructive agenda that we have set for ourselves, that we work together really delivering the public goods,” he said.

“Particularly what we are signing today is extremely timely. And today, I think this is also an opportunity for us together to discuss how to strengthen the multilateral system,” he added.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the meeting is evidence that the Quad is strong and getting stronger. "Strengthening our multilateral cooperation. I think our countries know very well that the significant challenges that we face as well as the opportunities that are before us demand more than ever that we work together,” he said.

“No one of us alone can do what is necessary to meet these challenges. And seize these opportunities,” he added.

While speaking about the same, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong mentioned, "Australia’s commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific and to QUAD which is committed to bring tangible benefits to the region and ensure a region which is peaceful, prosperous and where sovereignty is respected and countries are free to make own choices."

"No one in this room wants to see a region where countries aren't able to make sovereign choices, where any one perspective dominates. Our region is being reshaped economically and strategically as we want to represent countries to navigate this period of change together," she added.

The quad grouping includes Japan, India, Australia and the United States. The main aim of Quad is to work for a free, open, prosperous, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The quad meeting was held in 2017 for the first time and the four countries had given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

