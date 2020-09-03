New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China has firmly opposed Indian government's move to block 118 Chinese mobile applications. Criticising India's action, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, "Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes.", according to news agency Reuters.

India on Wednesday banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.

The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also includes applications from Baidu and Xiaomi's ShareSave. The ban was announced a day after a senior Indian official said troops were deployed on four strategic hilltops after what Delhi called an attempted Chinese incursion along a disputed Himalayan border.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the government release said.

Earlier on June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

That ban, applicable on apps such as WeChat and Bigo Live, had come in the backdrop of a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops.

The June ban was followed by blocking of 47 more Chinese apps that were clones and variants of the ones banned earlier.

