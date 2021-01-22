India is self-reliant in fulfilling its need for vaccination against novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his interaction with the beneficiaries of the vaccines in Varanasi on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is self-reliant in fulfilling its need for vaccination against the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his interaction with the beneficiaries of the vaccines in Varanasi via video conferencing on Friday.

The nationwide inoculation drive was kicked off by the Prime Minister on January 16, with priorities set for the frontline and healthcare workers in the initial phase. In the ensuing week, the country has vaccinated as many as 10 lakh people already.

During his interaction, the Prime Minister sought to dispel fears and misconceptions over the efficacy and safety of COVID vaccines. "When doctors and health workers give a clean chit to the vaccine, it sends a very strong message among people about the efficacy of the shots," he said.

The Prime Minister said the nation today has the willpower to manufacture not one but two vaccines against the infection. "These vaccines are reaching every corner for the country. India is absolutely self-reliant in this regard."

Recounting his government's achievements in Varanasi, he said that the medical infrasture in the city and nearby areas has transformed in the past six years. The Prime Minister informed that 20,000 healthcare professionals will be vaccinated at 15 centres in Varanasi in the first phase.

Sharing their first-hand experience during the interaction, The vaccination beneficiaries -- a hospital matron, a nurse, a lab technician, and a doctor -- asserted they had no side effects after being inoculated.

India recorded the highest number of vaccinations that is 2,07,229 people have received the jab against the COVID-19 pandemic on the first day of its launch. Whereas in the US 79,458 people were vaccinated, in UK 19,700 and France 73 were vaccinated on the first day. So far, a million people in the country have been vaccinated.



