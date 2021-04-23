The country also recorded its highest one-day spike in COVID-19 deaths with over 2,200 people dying due to the deadly infection

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing another record spike, India, during the last 24 hours, registered over 3.30 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections, which is the highest-ever single-day surge in daily cases anywhere in the world. The country also recorded its highest one-day spike in COVID-19 deaths with over 2,200 people dying due to the deadly infection in the same span of time.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the total infections in the country to 1,62,63,695, while 2,263 deaths took the death toll in the country to 1,86,920.

This is the second consecutive day when the country recorded over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 2,100 fatalities during a span of 24 hours. On Thursday, India had reported over 3.14 lakh COVID-19 cases creating a world record in daily infections, while 2,104 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the same span of time.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country also increased subsequently as the daily infections rise. Registering a surge for the 44th consecutive day, the active cases in India reached another grim milestone of 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra - the worst-affected state - on Thursday reported 67,013 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 40.94 lakh. After Maharashtra, the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the most infections. Kerala on Thursday reported 26,995 coronavirus cases as it registered its biggest ever single-day spike.

While neighbouring Karnataka reported over 25,000 fresh capital, state capital Bengaluru has over 1.37 lakh active cases. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its highest ever fatalities over the last 24 hours - 306 Covid patients died and more than 26,000 cases were recorded.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan