New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19, the country witnessed a massive surge in daily cases on Thursday with over 4.12 lakh new infections of the deadly coronavirus. This is the highest daily count ever recorded anywhere in the world. The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 23 lakh after nearly 4,000 fatalities, the highest in a day, were recorded during the same span of time.

According to the data presented by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India registered 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the total caseload in the country to 2,10,77,410. The country recorded 3,980 fatalities in the same span of time taking the death toll in the country to 23,01,68. Meanwhile, 3,29,113 people discharged from hospitals across the country.

With the massive spike in cases, the active caseload also climbed up to over 35 lakh. Registering a steady rise the active cases in the country reached 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,72,80,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in India has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen and left morgues and crematoriums overflowing. Many people have died in ambulances and car parks waiting for a bed or oxygen.

Amid the massive rise in cases, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday also warned that a 'third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable' given the higher levels of circulating virus, however, it is not clear at what time scale this phase three of the deadly pathogen will occur in the country.

The health ministry also said that the new variants of COVID-19 are more transmissible and warned that the vaccines need to be updated to tackle the new variants that have led to the massive surge of contagion in the country.

Meanwhile, the record spike in daily cases came as several states recorded their highest one-day toll of COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 57,640 fresh COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours along with 920 deaths, the highest-ever in a day since the pandemic broke out last year.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported over 50,000 new COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, the first time ever since the pandemic broke out last year. The number of deaths in the same time span stood at 346. Alarmingly, nearly half of these new infections - over 23,000 - were reported in the capital city Bengaluru.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan