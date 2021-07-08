Now, just when the states started to reopen the tourist activities and relaxed the COVID curbs, the country again started to witness an increase in fresh COVID cases since last three days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The havoc by the second COVID-19 wave began in early April in India and continued till early June. During the period, the country witnessed record number of coronavirus cases and deaths in May. To tackle the increasing menace of the deadly pathogen almost all the states imposed lockdown and COVID curbs due to which, the COVID cases started to decline from mid-June.

Now, just when the states started to reopen the tourist activities and relaxed the COVID curbs, the country again started to witness an increase in fresh COVID cases since last three days. As per the latest figures by the Union Health Ministry, states like Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have reported the maximum number of cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload also increased in the last 24 hours and reached over 4.60 lakh after receding for 55 consecutive days.

As the cases started increasing again in the country, it becomes a cause of concern for the nation. It is also being said that this may be the beginning of the third wave. However, experts have a different opinion on this, Jugal Kishore, head doctor of community medicine at Safdarjung Medical College, said one of the major reasons that the cases are continuously increasing in the states is that the virus has a great effect in the rural areas. He also said that most people have been infected with the virus during the second wave.

He further said that since the majority of people in urban areas have already been infected with the virus, it leaves no chances for them to get re-infected until a new variant comes up. However, if the cases are increasing then it can be a chance that the virus has mutated itself to a new variant. On the other hand, a chance might also occur that during the second wave of COVID, those rural areas that survived its outbreak are now becoming prey to the virus.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health, Kerala has reported 11,629 infections, 8,899 in Maharashtra, and 3,704 in Tamil Nadu, 4,019 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,136 in Assam, 3,081 cases have been reported in Karnataka. Similarly, the death toll includes 326 in Maharashtra, 64 in Tamil Nadu, 59 in Odisha, 148 in Kerala, 75 in Karnataka. On the other hand, active cases which have been reported in the different states so far are, 3,823 cases in Kerala, 190 in Arunachal Pradesh, 333 in Maharashtra, 303 in Meghalaya, 286 in Mizoram, 784 in Tripura.

The possibility of a third wave is already being predicted in the country. It is also being said that the third wave of COVID will start by August and reach its peak by September. Recently, the director of AIIMS in Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria said the arrival of third-wave depends on people and how they take safety precautions. If not taken properly, then the third wave may hit the country soon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen