New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday reported 4,041 new covid cases, this marks the highest single-day-jump since March 11. Once again India is witnessing the rising number of Covid-19 cases, and the fear of another wave is hovering in some parts of the country that has eased the majority of restrictions.

India's financial capital, Maharashtra, recorded a total of 1,134 cases and 3 deaths, whereas the national capital of the country reported 345 new Covid cases with zero fatalities. The Covid positivity rate has slightly risen to 1.88 per cent in Delhi, while the number of active cases stands at 1,446. Maharastra is once again seeing a spike in Covid infections, with the positivity rate touching 8 per cent this week.

Meanwhile, five states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Seeing the situation, the centre has written a letter to all these states asking them to take necessary precautions that will help in bringing down the cases. Further, the centre also believes that the state that possibly has a localised spread of the infection are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

"A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past 3 months. However, in past 1 week, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed with 15,708 cases reported in the week ending May 27, 2022, rising to 21,055 cases reported in the week ending June 3, 2022," the Health Ministry said. The ministry also raised concern over the rising positivity rate.

"Also, there is a rise in weekly positivity from 0.52 per cent in the week ending May 27, 2022, to 0.73 per cent in the week ending June 3, 2022," said Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary.

Rajesh Bhushan also mentioned that there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen