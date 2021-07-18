New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday witnessed a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases after it reported 41,157 new positives that took the total caseload to 3.11 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that 518 fatalities were reported during the same period, pushing the death toll to 4.13 lakh.

Currently, India has 4.22 lakh active COVID-19 cases, comprising 1.36 per cent of the total infections. As per the Health Ministry data, active cases in India declined by 1,365 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent -- the highest in the world -- as 3.02 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, the Health Ministry said, adding that 40.49 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

"More than 2.56 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, as per data available at 8 am today," news agency ANI quoted the Health Ministry as saying.

Following is a brief report of the COVID-19 situation in India:

Total caseload: 3,11,06,065

Active cases: 4,22,660

Total discharges: 3,02,69,796

Recovery rate: 97.31 per cent

Death toll: 4,13,609

Case fatality rate: 1.33 per cent

Total vaccination: 40,49,31,715

Though cases have vastly declined across India, the Health Ministry has warned against the laxity in COVID-19 norms, fearing it might trigger a third wave. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a third wave is imminent and will likely hit India by August-end. However, it is less likely to be severe than the second wave.

"It's very important for each state to examine the state level epidemic and take a call like some of them might be in a situation where they have the very low intensity of the first and second wave but if the restrictions are not maintained now they then they might experience very hard the third wave. So if the third wave happens then it will hit around August-end or so but it's not inevitable," told ICMR's Dr Samiran Panda to ANI.

"States need to look into their own COVID data and check, at which stage of the epidemic they are in. The third wave could happen around the end of August but it isn't inevitable. We need to be more careful," he added.

