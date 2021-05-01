According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India, during the last 24 hours, registered 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 1,91,64,969.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another global record, India recorded over 4 lakh new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which is the highest-ever single-day toll ever recorded anywhere in the world. The massive spike in daily infections has shot up the total cases in India to over 1.91 crore, while the death toll also crossed the grim milestone of 2.11 lakh deaths after over 3,500 people succumbed to the deadly virus during the same span of time.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India, during the last 24 hours, registered 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 1,91,64,969. The death toll due to the highly infectious virus also climbed up to 2,11,853 after 3,523 deaths were reported from across the country during the span of 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 32 lakh after today's massive spike in daily infections. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan