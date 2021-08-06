India sees nearly 45,000 new COVID cases, 464 deaths in last 24 hrs; active caseload rises to 4.14 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the spike, India, during the last 24 hours, registered nearly 45,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 4 per cent from yesterday's tally. The latest spike in cases took the overall caseload in the country to 31.86 million cases. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 4.26 lakh after over 450 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, the COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 3,18,56,757 after 44,643 new cases were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll also rose to 4,26,754 after 464 deaths were recorded within the span of 24 hours.
With the latest spike in new COVID cases, the active caseload also climbed up further and reached 4,14,159 and comprise of 1.30 per cent of the total infections. The active caseload, during the last 24 hours, rose by 3,083 after 41,096 people recovered from the deadly pathogen.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.72 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 11 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,15,844 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
Among the Indian states, Kerala continues to be the worst-hit region with the state reporting 22,040 fresh coronavirus cases, in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 34.93 lakh while the death toll in Kerala climbed up to 17,328 after 117 deaths. Apart from Kerala, 13 other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and 7 others have reported a spike in active cases in the last 24 hours.
Check state-wise data here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|7408
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|20302
|1942371
|13468
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3226
|45979
|236
|Assam
|12024
|554204
|5343
|Bihar
|365
|715056
|9646
|Chandigarh
|28
|61127
|811
|Chhattisgarh
|1830
|987486
|13533
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|14
|10634
|4
|Delhi
|518
|1411001
|25060
|Goa
|1029
|167423
|3156
|Gujarat
|206
|814696
|10076
|Haryana
|703
|759678
|9646
|Himachal Pradesh
|1610
|201947
|3531
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1358
|316398
|4386
|Jharkhand
|223
|341952
|5129
|Karnataka
|24439
|2852368
|36705
|Kerala
|178441
|3297834
|17328
|Ladakh
|62
|20100
|207
|Lakshadweep
|76
|10109
|50
|Madhya Pradesh
|152
|781253
|10514
|Maharashtra
|78412
|6124278
|133530
|Manipur
|8686
|91847
|1614
|Meghalaya
|5574
|60885
|1133
|Mizoram
|13101
|29547
|160
|Nagaland
|1345
|26409
|581
|Odisha
|11917
|965370
|6236
|Puducherry
|888
|118647
|1798
|Punjab
|464
|582539
|16301
|Rajasthan
|231
|944588
|8954
|Sikkim
|3370
|23805
|351
|Tamil Nadu
|20138
|2515030
|34230
|Telangana
|8744
|635250
|3817
|Tripura
|2766
|76249
|762
|Uttarakhand
|533
|334408
|7366
|Uttar Pradesh
|659
|1685220
|22770
|West Bengal
|10721
|1502748
|18193
|Total#
|414159
|31015844
|426754
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 49 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. More than 50.29 lakh (50,29,573) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.
The ministry said 27,26,494 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, while 4,81,823 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday. Cumulatively, 16,92,68,754 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 1,07,72,537 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive, the ministry said.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan