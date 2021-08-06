COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 3,18,56,757 after 44,643 new cases were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll also rose to 4,26,754 after 464 deaths were recorded within the span of 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the spike, India, during the last 24 hours, registered nearly 45,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 4 per cent from yesterday's tally. The latest spike in cases took the overall caseload in the country to 31.86 million cases. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 4.26 lakh after over 450 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, the COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 3,18,56,757 after 44,643 new cases were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll also rose to 4,26,754 after 464 deaths were recorded within the span of 24 hours.

With the latest spike in new COVID cases, the active caseload also climbed up further and reached 4,14,159 and comprise of 1.30 per cent of the total infections. The active caseload, during the last 24 hours, rose by 3,083 after 41,096 people recovered from the deadly pathogen.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.72 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 11 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,15,844 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Among the Indian states, Kerala continues to be the worst-hit region with the state reporting 22,040 fresh coronavirus cases, in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 34.93 lakh while the death toll in Kerala climbed up to 17,328 after 117 deaths. Apart from Kerala, 13 other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and 7 others have reported a spike in active cases in the last 24 hours.

Check state-wise data here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 7408 129 Andhra Pradesh 20302 1942371 13468 Arunachal Pradesh 3226 45979 236 Assam 12024 554204 5343 Bihar 365 715056 9646 Chandigarh 28 61127 811 Chhattisgarh 1830 987486 13533 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 14 10634 4 Delhi 518 1411001 25060 Goa 1029 167423 3156 Gujarat 206 814696 10076 Haryana 703 759678 9646 Himachal Pradesh 1610 201947 3531 Jammu and Kashmir 1358 316398 4386 Jharkhand 223 341952 5129 Karnataka 24439 2852368 36705 Kerala 178441 3297834 17328 Ladakh 62 20100 207 Lakshadweep 76 10109 50 Madhya Pradesh 152 781253 10514 Maharashtra 78412 6124278 133530 Manipur 8686 91847 1614 Meghalaya 5574 60885 1133 Mizoram 13101 29547 160 Nagaland 1345 26409 581 Odisha 11917 965370 6236 Puducherry 888 118647 1798 Punjab 464 582539 16301 Rajasthan 231 944588 8954 Sikkim 3370 23805 351 Tamil Nadu 20138 2515030 34230 Telangana 8744 635250 3817 Tripura 2766 76249 762 Uttarakhand 533 334408 7366 Uttar Pradesh 659 1685220 22770 West Bengal 10721 1502748 18193 Total# 414159 31015844 426754

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 49 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. More than 50.29 lakh (50,29,573) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The ministry said 27,26,494 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, while 4,81,823 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday. Cumulatively, 16,92,68,754 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 1,07,72,537 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive, the ministry said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan