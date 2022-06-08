New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India witnessed a jump of nearly 41 per cent in the COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after the country reported over 5,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 5,233 new cases were reported in India on Wednesday with a daily posivity rate of 1.67 per cent. This is the first time in 93 days when India has reported over 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases.

India's weekly positivity rate has also increased to 1.12 per cent.

The hike in fresh cases is believed to be a result of a spike in Maharashtra and Kerala. According to the ministry, Mumbai alone recorded 1,242 new coronavirus infections, almost double the previous day's count, taking total number of active cases in Maharashtra to 1,881.

As per the ministry, Maharashtra's COVID count has increased by 81 per cent, the highest since 18 February. The state also reported seven deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 1,47,873.

Similarly, Kerala reported 2,271 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths during the same period. The souther state currently has 9,857 active cases while 64,87,129 patients have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, India also reported 3,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4,26,36,710. The recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent and the active cases includes 0.06 per cent of the total infections, as per the Union Health ministry.

According to the data of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nation conducted 3,13,361 Covid tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.35 crore (85,35,22,623) tests.

Meanwhile, India has administered 3,73,13, 276 precautionary doses to all the beneficiaries so far.

The vaccination for the age group of 12-14 years was also initiated on March 16, 2022. More than 3.46 crore (3,46,80,050) adolescents have been vaccinated so far with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

