New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a massive rise in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, registered nearly 2.50 lakh fresh infections, which is the highest single-day tally since May last year. This is a 27 per cent jump from yesterday when the country reported 1,94,720 cases. With the significant rise in new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the country also crossed the 11-lakh mark again and reached 11,17,531.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,63,17,927. This is the highest single-day toll India has recorded since May 21, when the country reported 2,57,299 fresh infections. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 4,85,035 after 380 people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

With a massive rise in new cases, the active caseload in the country also breached the 11-lakh mark after nearly 7 months and reached 11,17,531, the highest in 216 days. An increase of 1,62,212 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, added 46,723 new COVID-19 cases, up more than 27 per cent from a day ago, taking the overall tally above the 70-lakh mark. Delhi reported 27,561 fresh Covid cases, which is a 29 per cent rise over the cases in the last 24 hours and the most number of cases in a day since April. The positivity rate has touched 26 per cent, which is the highest in seven months. New cases in Kerala crossed 10,000-mark for the first time after three months as the state reported 12,742 infections on Wednesday.

Check state wise tally here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 479 67 7789 129 Andhra Pradesh 10119 2924 2063255 14505 Arunachal Pradesh 665 130 55063 282 Assam 13139 2539 615722 6189 Bihar 28660 3608 721684 12114 Chandigarh 4808 884 65411 1084 Chhattisgarh 27425 3539 997008 13627 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 144 27 10708 4 Delhi 87445 12564 1505031 25240 Goa 14134 2115 179423 3539 Gujarat 43726 6488 831855 10137 Haryana 31173 4337 771260 10083 Himachal Pradesh 6937 1461 225815 3887 Jammu and Kashmir 6242 1432 337412 4547 Jharkhand 30986 1944 355356 5184 Karnataka 93128 19839 2968002 38389 Kerala*** 55133 9991 5207762 50076 Ladakh 502 96 22125 222 Lakshadweep 15 11 10369 51 Madhya Pradesh 14406 3141 785496 10540 Maharashtra 243849 18650 6649111 141701 Manipur 736 197 123802 2012 Meghalaya 701 123 83439 1489 Mizoram 7397 758 141531 564 Nagaland 242 130 31585 703 Odisha 34346 7829 1048732 8469 Puducherry 3203 848 127673 1883 Punjab 26781 3546 592760 16702 Rajasthan 38448 7851 950697 8981 Sikkim 796 302 32145 410 Tamil Nadu 88959 13876 2721725 36905 Telangana 18339 1843 677708 4047 Tripura 2844 803 84538 832 Uttarakhand 8018 1415 341768 7433 Uttar Pradesh 57355 12889 1690226 22940 West Bengal 116251 14015 1681375 19959 Total# 1117531 162212 34715361 484859





Omicron Cases in India:

The country saw a single-day jump of 620 cases of the Omicron variant, the highest so far, taking the total tally of such cases to 5,488, out of which 2,162 people have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,367 cases of Omicron variant followed by Rajasthan at 792, Delhi 549, Kerala 486 and Karnataka 479.

With India witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member, has cautioned that the infection caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus should not be considered common cold and people should not take it lightly.

"Omicron is replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 as it is highly transmissible. It should be considered as the common cold. Normally, the transmission or expansion of the pandemic would take longer but this time it has been very rapid because of the high transmissibility," he said at the Health Ministry media briefing.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday warned that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a "dangerous virus" particularly for those who are unvaccinated. "While Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan