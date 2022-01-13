New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a massive rise in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, registered nearly 2.50 lakh fresh infections, which is the highest single-day tally since May last year. This is a 27 per cent jump from yesterday when the country reported 1,94,720 cases. With the significant rise in new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the country also crossed the 11-lakh mark again and reached 11,17,531.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,63,17,927. This is the highest single-day toll India has recorded since May 21, when the country reported 2,57,299 fresh infections. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 4,85,035 after 380 people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

With a massive rise in new cases, the active caseload in the country also breached the 11-lakh mark after nearly 7 months and reached 11,17,531, the highest in 216 days. An increase of 1,62,212 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, added 46,723 new COVID-19 cases, up more than 27 per cent from a day ago, taking the overall tally above the 70-lakh mark. Delhi reported 27,561 fresh Covid cases, which is a 29 per cent rise over the cases in the last 24 hours and the most number of cases in a day since April. The positivity rate has touched 26 per cent, which is the highest in seven months. New cases in Kerala crossed 10,000-mark for the first time after three months as the state reported 12,742 infections on Wednesday.

Check state wise tally here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 479 67  7789 129
Andhra Pradesh 10119 2924  2063255 14505
Arunachal Pradesh 665 130  55063 282
Assam 13139 2539  615722 6189
Bihar 28660 3608  721684 12114
Chandigarh 4808 884  65411 1084
Chhattisgarh 27425 3539  997008 13627
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 144 27  10708 4
Delhi 87445 12564  1505031 25240
Goa 14134 2115  179423 3539
Gujarat 43726 6488  831855 10137
Haryana 31173 4337  771260 10083
Himachal Pradesh 6937 1461  225815 3887
Jammu and Kashmir 6242 1432  337412 4547
Jharkhand 30986 1944  355356 5184
Karnataka 93128 19839  2968002 38389
Kerala*** 55133 9991  5207762 50076
Ladakh 502 96  22125 222
Lakshadweep 15 11  10369 51
Madhya Pradesh 14406 3141  785496 10540
Maharashtra 243849 18650  6649111 141701
Manipur 736 197  123802 2012
Meghalaya 701 123  83439 1489
Mizoram 7397 758  141531 564
Nagaland 242 130  31585 703
Odisha 34346 7829  1048732 8469
Puducherry 3203 848  127673 1883
Punjab 26781 3546  592760 16702
Rajasthan 38448 7851  950697 8981
Sikkim 796 302  32145 410
Tamil Nadu 88959 13876  2721725 36905
Telangana 18339 1843  677708 4047
Tripura 2844 803  84538 832
Uttarakhand 8018 1415  341768 7433
Uttar Pradesh 57355 12889  1690226 22940
West Bengal 116251 14015  1681375 19959
Total# 1117531 162212  34715361 484859


Omicron Cases in India:

The country saw a single-day jump of 620 cases of the Omicron variant, the highest so far, taking the total tally of such cases to 5,488, out of which 2,162 people have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,367 cases of Omicron variant followed by Rajasthan at 792, Delhi 549, Kerala 486 and Karnataka 479.

With India witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member, has cautioned that the infection caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus should not be considered common cold and people should not take it lightly.

"Omicron is replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 as it is highly transmissible. It should be considered as the common cold. Normally, the transmission or expansion of the pandemic would take longer but this time it has been very rapid because of the high transmissibility," he said at the Health Ministry media briefing.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday warned that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a "dangerous virus" particularly for those who are unvaccinated. "While Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan