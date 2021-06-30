India aims to vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of 2021, according to government's submissions in Supreme Court. In its affidavit submitted to top court, the government had said that it intends to take the cumulative vaccination figure to 51.6 Crore by the end of July.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s monthly COVID-19 cases have dropped by 75 per cent in the month of June as compared to the month of May, whereas, the deaths due to COVID-19 infection have declined by 43 per cent, the data available on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website showed.

From mid-May onward, the cases started to decline in the country after peaking up before that. In the beginning of May India saw its highest-ever case counts going above 4 Lakh per day with 4,000 reported deaths on some days. States which were reporting tens of thousands of cases during the peak of second wave of the pandemic are now reporting a few thousand cases and on some days even in triple digits, according to Health Ministry.

In the month of June, active cases fell in 90 per cent districts all over India. In one week, between June 12 to June 19, only 70 districts in the country reported an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases. The decrease in number of COVID-19 cases continues despite the country reporting between 40,000 to 50,000 COVID-19 cases on some days.

Vaccination rise by over 80 per cent in June

According to the Oxford University’s global vaccination database compiled in Our World in Data, between May 1 to May 31, India inoculated a little less than six crore vaccine doses, as the vaccination figure rose from a little over 15 Crore and 36 lakh vaccine doses to slightly above 21 Crore and 4 lakh vaccine doses between May 1 and May 31. However, in the month of June India reported one of the highest vaccine inoculations in the world, with the highest reported vaccination figure of 85 lakh inoculations on June 21.

Between June 1 to June 30, India’s vaccination figures rose by over 80 per cent, from over 21 Crore on June 1 to above 33 Crore and 28 Lakh on June 30, according to the data available of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma